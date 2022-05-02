Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Up 6.4%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 602,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,088,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 481,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,463.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,690. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

