Waltonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.57 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,961,974 coins and its circulating supply is 79,986,762 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.