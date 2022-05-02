Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.87

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.87 and last traded at $111.25, with a volume of 1555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

The company has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

