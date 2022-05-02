W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,657,000 after buying an additional 1,075,197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,440 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

NYSE:WRB traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.19. 2,172,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,784. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.92%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.