VSE Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.
VSE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
NASDAQ VSEC opened at $43.31 on Monday. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.68 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VSE by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.
About VSE (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.