Voya Financial (VOYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Voya Financial by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,619 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 2,300.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

