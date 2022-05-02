Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.50

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 275673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 12.41%.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

