Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VG. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after purchasing an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $229,285.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $20.02. 91,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,329. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

