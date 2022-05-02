VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,094 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VMware by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,827 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.13. 12,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities dropped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

