Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 7.2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $483.24 million, a P/E ratio of 238.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

