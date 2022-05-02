Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 7.2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.
The company has a market capitalization of $483.24 million, a P/E ratio of 238.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
