Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 2nd (NASDAQ:VSACU)

Vision Sensing Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VSACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 2nd. Vision Sensing Acquisition had issued 8,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Vision Sensing Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of VSACU stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.