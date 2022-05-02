Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,813. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $399.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $8,927,167. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

