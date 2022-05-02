Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $175.21 and last traded at $175.89, with a volume of 1288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.16.

The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 33.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

