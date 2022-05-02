Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $13.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 135,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,473,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $115,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vipshop by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,293 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.