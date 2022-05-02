Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

VINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Vincerx has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Vincerx will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vincerx by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vincerx by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vincerx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vincerx by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

