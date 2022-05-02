Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37. Vince has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,644 shares of company stock worth $78,645. Corporate insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

