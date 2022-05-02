VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period.

