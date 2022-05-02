VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
