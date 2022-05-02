VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 59.4% in April

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VSDA opened at $44.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 240,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter.

