VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 59.4% in April

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VSDA opened at $44.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $47.89.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.
