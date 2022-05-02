Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.16

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 940744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

The company has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

