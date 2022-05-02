Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $38.90 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for about $38.90 or 0.00100598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $83.63 million and approximately $5,420.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

