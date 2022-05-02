Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNOF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VRNOF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Verano has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

