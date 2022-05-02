Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Verano alerts:

OTCMKTS VRNOF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 335,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Verano has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.