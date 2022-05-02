Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $21.31. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 2 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 141,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

