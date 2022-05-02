Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $421.48 million and $8.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003953 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000227 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,294,772,794 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.