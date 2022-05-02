Veil 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $268.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Veil has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $561,919.28 and approximately $268.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.01 or 1.00074519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00227667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00145669 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00095060 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00267003 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003790 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

