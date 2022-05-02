Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $6.95

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.22. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 85,815 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.
In other Vaxxinity news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
