VAULT Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $438,647.76 and $1,089.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.64 or 0.07210992 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039132 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,539 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars.

