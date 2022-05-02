Vanilla Network Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00006183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $5,693.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.94 or 0.07363881 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

