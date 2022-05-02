Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 425,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,612,098 shares.The stock last traded at $92.63 and had previously closed at $93.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.