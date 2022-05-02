Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 799.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of VOOG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.07. 15,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.34. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.48 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

