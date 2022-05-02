Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,517,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.46. 243,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $197.16 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

