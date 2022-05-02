Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $147.25

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $147.25 and last traded at $149.57, with a volume of 1050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.13.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 88,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.