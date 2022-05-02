Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.94

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.94 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

