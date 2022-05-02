Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Position Increased by Merk Investments LLC

Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 5.1% of Merk Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Merk Investments LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

OUNZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

