Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $111.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

