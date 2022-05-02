Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 597,640 shares.The stock last traded at $50.75 and had previously closed at $51.41.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

