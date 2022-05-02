V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

NYSE VFC traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $52.00. 6,882,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,070. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

