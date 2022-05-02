UTU Protocol (UTU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,152.00

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,152.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UTU Protocol Coin Profile

UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

