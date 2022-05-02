United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.13. The stock had a trading volume of 165,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,550. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

