Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Unisocks has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $9,188.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $46,094.27 or 1.20052221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00101099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00028469 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

