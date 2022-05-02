Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,264,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

UNP opened at $234.56 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.