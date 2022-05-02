Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific stock opened at $234.29 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

