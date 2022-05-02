UniMex Network (UMX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34,012.00

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $34,012.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.14 or 0.07276380 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039225 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,664,604 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

