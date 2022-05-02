Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Unilever stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. 4,525,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,613. Unilever has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

