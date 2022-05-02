Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.35) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($52.64) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,915 ($49.90).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,719 ($47.40) on Thursday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,504.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,753.18. The stock has a market cap of £95.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 35.90 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Insiders acquired 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272 over the last ninety days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

