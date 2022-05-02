UniLend (UFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.31 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, UniLend has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $9.01 million and $1.31 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

