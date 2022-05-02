Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Reaches One Day Volume of $60,383.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $60,383.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00216250 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038580 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00444235 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 295.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,269.03 or 1.88479109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.