UMA (UMA) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. UMA has a market cap of $355.88 million and approximately $86.65 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00013924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00101635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00029450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,030,764 coins and its circulating supply is 66,148,112 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

