UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

UDR stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.35. 58,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $337,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

