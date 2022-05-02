UBS Group Cuts Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Price Target to €42.00

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €45.00 ($48.39) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

