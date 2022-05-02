UBS Group Cuts Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Price Target to €42.00

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €45.00 ($48.39) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.
About Erste Group Bank
